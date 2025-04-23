Lynch confirms 49ers open to trading back in first round of NFL draft

The 49ers are keeping all options on the table heading into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday.

That includes moving back from pick No. 11, their first of 11 total selections this week.

San Francisco's president of football operations/general manager John Lynch spoke to local reporters at his pre-draft press conference Tuesday, where he was asked about a recent report from ESPN's Adam Schefter about the 49ers being one of eight teams interested in trading back from their first-round position and if it is true.

"Yeah, I had a good friend call me a couple weeks ago and said, 'Hey, we're in the top six and I hear you're calling everyone in the top six and you haven't called me.' And I said to that person 'I've known you for 30 years, you think if you were in the top six and I was truly doing that I would have called you?' He said, 'Oh, OK.'

"But I think generally, this time of year you're kind of calling just because a draft breaks out and you never know what's going to happen. You want to have done your work so that you know, 'Hey, if we do want to go back, there's this opportunity.' So you do just kind of go down the line and say, 'Hey, not sure what we're going to do. If our guys are there, we'll probably stay put, but would you have an appetite to come up?' That's good to know."

While Lynch and the 49ers are doing their due diligence, it appears plenty of other teams are as well, as Lynch suspects there will be a handful of other teams interested in trading down.

"What I believe, I feel like there's a lot of people trying to [trade back], probably because of the quality of starters that run deep into this draft," Lynch added. "Generally, when everyone wants to do the same thing, there's not as much opportunity. So I think early in the draft that's what I feel, a lot of people are going to end up staying put because everyone's trying to do the same thing. I think every time we say that, somebody throws a wrench in it and it's kind of a free-for-all."

Lynch's comments appear to line up with a recent report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who reported in a story Wednesday that there "isn't much buzz about the 49ers making a move."

The 49ers are no strangers to draft-day surprises, but as of right now, it appears likely that San Francisco will stay put at pick No. 11.

