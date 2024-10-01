Whitner believes 49ers' D-line has talent to endure injuries

Former 49ers Pro Bowl safety Donte Whitner was concerned about San Francisco’s defensive line after the team’s 1-2 start to the 2024 NFL season.

But after the 49ers defeated the New England Patriots, 30-13, in Week 4 at Levi’s Stadium, Whitner is back on the hype train. One side of the ball stood out to Whitner in particular, which he discussed in the latest “Hitner’s Hot Take” segment on NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Postgame Live."

“Last week versus the [Los Angeles] Rams -- when Javon Hargrave was lost for the season with a tricep injury -- many around the league thought the 49ers’ defensive line and defense was in trouble,” Whitner said. “On Sunday versus the New England Patriots, the 49ers showed that they have an adequate amount of talent to not just survive the absence of Javon Hargrave, but to thrive.”

Losing Hargrave was a tough blow for the 49ers. His absence, however, didn't keep San Francisco from collecting six sacks on Sunday.

The 49ers had big performances from virtually the entire defense, from superstar linebacker Fred Warner’s pick-six to free-agent pickup Malik Collins’ true self-introduction to the Faithful.

“Kevin Givens, [Hargrave’s] primary replacement, had 2.5 sacks on the day,” Whitner recalled. “His counterpart, Malik Collins, had his best game in a 49ers uniform, coming away with 1.5 sacks and consistently playing violently against the interior of the New England Patriots’ offensive line.

“Evan Anderson, who was recently brought up from the practice squad, came away with one sack on the day and No. 91, Sam Okuayinonu, had a forced-fumble sack on the day …”

Behind its defensive surge, San Francisco enters Week 5 at .500.

The 49ers should have favorable odds in their Week 5 matchup against their NFC West foe, the Arizona Cardinals (1-3), who are coming off a 42-14 home loss to the Washington Commanders.

Whitner, though, wants to see San Francisco handle business -- again. He believes Arizona poses the hardest matchup yet.

“But their real challenge is going to come this week versus the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray,” Whitner said. “Kyler Murray is known for his escapability and his ability to get outside the pocket and put pressure on the 49ers' secondary. So, it's going to be vital and highly critical that every 49ers defensive lineman rushing Kyler Murray this week.

“Understand that you have to rush him properly; keep him in the pocket [and] make him throw from the pocket. Do not allow interior running lanes or lose the edge, or Kyler Murray can make you pay.”

Murray is 2-4 against the 49ers with 1,318 passing yards and seven touchdowns. He will be eager to prove himself yet again at Levi’s Stadium.

And Whitner expects the home team to be ready.

“After Sunday's six-sack performance, the 49ers have more than enough talent to consistently get after quarterbacks and apply consistent pressure.”

