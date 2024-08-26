Shanahan explains why Puni isn't left tackle option amid Williams holdout

Dominick Puni spent the 2023 season at left tackle for the Kansas Jayhawks, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan shared that the lineman currently is not an option for the position, even if contract issues with Trent Williams are unresolved by Week 1.

With both Jon Feliciano (knee) and Spencer Burford (hand) out with injuries, Puni was needed at right guard, and his potential at left tackle has not been seriously discussed. Shanahan shared that the rookie has not spent any time in William’s position, even though the 22-year-old has experience there.

“We probably would have [tried Puni at left tackle] if he didn’t have to get at the starting right guard position within those first couples days,” Shanahan said Sunday via conference call. “With Spence going down so fast and then Feliciano doing the same, we weren’t able to move him out there at that spot.”

Puni has played 88 snaps through three 2024 NFL preseason games, allowing just two pressures -- one hit and one hurry -- per ProFootballFocus.com. Shanahan has been pleased with the lineman's progress thus far.

“I thought he has done a good job in all three of his games,” Shanahan said. “He got a hell of an opportunity with the guys in front of him going down, and I believe he’s taken advantage of it and he’s gotten better throughout camp, and it’s carried over to these games.”

Puni’s efficient assimilation is part experience and an even larger part diligence. The right guard, who feels most comfortable on the interior, requested all of offensive line coach Chris Foerster’s installation and coaching meetings to view between 49ers rookie mini camp and training camp.

Getting a jump start on what was ahead paid off for Puni, who believes Shanahan’s offense is one of the most difficult to learn. The former Jayhawk wanted to give himself any advantage possible as he entered his first NFL season.

But even if Puni isn’t an option at left tackle heading into Week 1, the 49ers know the young draftee has the potential to step in if needed.

“We didn’t draft him thinking we’d put him there, but we know he has the skill set to get us out of a pinch and do that if he had to,” Shanahan said.

