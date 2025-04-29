The 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran offensive lineman D.J. Humphries, according to his representation, three days after San Francisco didn't select a tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Back healthy and ready to work 😤 #AMDG pic.twitter.com/Q9YjMANO5X — AMDG Sports (@SportsAmdg) April 29, 2025

Trent Williams is set to return at left tackle and Colton McKivitz will hold down the right side of the line, but there was a void at swing tackle after Jaylon Moore signed a two-year, $30 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to protect Patrick Mahomes' blind side.

Over his nine-year NFL career, Humphries, 31, has appeared in 100 games, all as a starter, after being drafted in the first round (No. 24) by the Arizona Cardinals. He received Pro Bowl honors in 2021, earning him a three-year extension worth up to $51.7 million.

The lineman suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2023 season and subsequently was released.

Humphries spent most of the 2024 season rehabbing his knee as a free agent until the Kansas City Chiefs signed him to a one-year contract worth $2 million in November. He appeared in the Chiefs’ Week 14 game but dealt with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the next three weeks.

Humphries was on the field for 32 snaps for the Chiefs in Week 18 but did not appear in the postseason.

The veteran lineman predominantly has been seen on the left side of the line but was the Cardinals' starting right tackle in his rookie season.

