Clark states Campbell ‘should never play again' for 49ers

Opinions are soaring through the NFL world regarding De'Vondre Campbell after the 49ers linebacker refused to play in Thursday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Former NFL safety-turned-ESPN analyst Ryan Clark shared a passionate response Friday morning on "Get Up," explaining why he believes the former All-Pro shouldn't play another game in the Red and Gold.

"As great as Fred Warner is, everyone in that locker room felt like Dre Greenlaw was actually the heartbeat of this defense," Clark said. "He's the heartbeat of this team. You watched the beginning of that game. There was no player who popped more than No. 57. So if you're De'Vondre Campbell, you have to be able to see that. And you also missed the fact that if I'm De'Vondre Campbell, I'm not only playing to show that I can be a valuable part of the San Francisco 49ers, I'm playing so I can show to Mike Tannenbaum who may be over in New York or Miami that I can be a valuable piece to their locker room.

"And it's not just about my former All-Pro years and what I can do on the grass -- it's about the leadership that I can provide in the locker room. It's about having some sort of football integrity. It's about having some sort of football character. … What he also has to remember is he has no deposits into the San Francisco 49ers' emotional bank account. Dre Greenlaw has all of those deposits. If you remember when that man was running off the sideline and tore his Achilles [in Super Bowl LVIII], not only were the San Francisco 49ers dejected, the first thing No. 15 [Patrick Mahomes] of the Kansas City Chiefs said on the other side is, 'Dre Greenlaw's down.'

"That's the sort of man that you are replacing. And you did a good job, now do the rest of your job when you're called upon again. Stand up for your team."

Campbell, who appeared in all 13 games this season for San Francisco, didn't play Thursday as Greenlaw made his season debut following a lengthy rehab from a torn Achilles.

After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained what happened when cameras caught Campbell suddenly exiting the game and heading for the locker room.

"He said he didn't want to play today," Shanahan said.

Clark believes there should be no place for that type of attitude or behavior in professional football.

"In my opinion, as a brotherhood, he should never play again -- ever again," Clark said, firmly. "Why would you want him on your team?"

The 49ers signed Campbell, a nine-year NFL veteran, to a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason after he spent the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

