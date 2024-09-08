Campbell explains why 49ers outsmarting Jets QB Rodgers will be hard

SANTA CLARA — Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell has more experience than anyone on the 49ers’ defense when it comes to going up against quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Campbell and Rodgers were teammates for two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, which means the veteran linebacker experienced a lot of practice reps against the four-time NFL MVP.

Campbell does not have to think too long before compiling where Rodgers ranks on his list.

“He’s the best quarterback I’ve ever seen, ever played against, ever played with,” Campbell told NBC Sports Bay Area. “His arm talent is second to none. He made me a way better player in the two years I was able to spend time with him.”

The 49ers signed Campbell to a one-year, $4.9 million contract after the Packers released him at a savings of $10 million. Campbell was selected as a first-team All-Pro selection in 2021.

He steps into the lineup in place of Dre Greenlaw, who is expected to make a midseason return after sustaining a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl.

“I’m not trying to do too much,” Campbell said. “I’m just trying to come in and make sure they don’t have any drop off. They lost a great player in the Super Bowl, so I’m just trying to come in and pick up where he left off.”

Campbell will open his ninth NFL season on Monday night with his debut in a 49ers uniform. Rodgers leads the New York Jets into Levi’s Stadium to cap the NFL’s slate of Week 1 games.

The Jets acquired Rodgers in a trade with the Packers in April of 2023. His first season with the Jets lasted just four plays as he sustained a torn left Achilles when then-Buffalo defensive end Leonard Floyd sacked him. Floyd signed with the 49ers in the offseason.

Campbell has every reason to believe Rodgers, 40, will be the same player he grew to know and appreciate as a teammate.

“I think he’s still elite, regardless of the injury,” Campbell. “An Achilles doesn’t affect the arm.”

Campbell explained that the biggest challenge in going up against Rodgers is to avoid falling into a trap of thinking it is possible to beat him at the mental game.

“He’s been playing forever, so you can’t hide anything from him,” Campbell said. “He basically knows every coverage, every scheme, every type of disguise.

“Going against him in practice you could never hide anything from him, so you had to take the extra step to try to overly disguise. But even then, it’s not enough.”

Campbell is optimistic about the season ahead of him because he said he feels comfortable in the 49ers’ defensive scheme, which allows him to utilize his 6-foot-4 frame in coverage against tight ends.

He likely is to be matched up throughout the game against Jets tight end Tyler Conklin, who caught 61 passes for 621 yards last season.

