Lenoir vows to improve following 49ers' brutal loss to Browns

The 49ers were left looking for answers to what went wrong following their 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, their first defeat in a regular-season game in nearly a calendar year.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir took to social media on Sunday night, posting to X, formerly Twitter, saying he needs to improve moving forward.

We gone bounce back,I have to be better — Deommodore lenoir (@Dmo_lenoir) October 15, 2023

Lenoir's criticism of himself may seem harsh, considering his fourth-quarter interception was one of the lone 49ers highlights in the second half.

After intercepting P.J. Walker on Cleveland's 36-yard line, Lenoir reeled off a 28-yard return that put San Francisco's offense on the doorstep of the goal line, which set up the only points the 49ers scored over the final 37:54 of the game.

DeMo comes up CLUTCH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TqUOpLh4EB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 15, 2023

However, individual success alone does not determine outcomes, and the 49ers simply were outclassed Sunday in all three phases.

San Francisco's typically stout defense allowed a handful of explosive plays, the special teams missed multiple field-goal attempts, and the offense went completely dormant for the majority of the game.

Add in a season-high 12 penalties, and it was a recipe for disaster for a team that had been nearly flawless in the five games leading up to Sunday's defeat.

Lenoir and the 49ers will get a chance to turn things around next Monday night when they will face the Minnesota Vikings in a prime-time showdown.

