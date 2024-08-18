Lenoir reveals surprising answer to toughest NFL receiver he's faced

You've got to face the best to be the best, as the saying goes.

And the 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir has had more opportunities against the NFL's top receivers than many other No. 2 cornerbacks.

That's due in part to having two elite wideouts on his own team, as Lenoir highlighted recently.

During an interview on Thursday's episode of "The Richard Sherman Podcast," Lenoir revealed the toughest receivers he has faced during his NFL career.

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, understandably, was Lenoir's first answer.

"That was the first dominant receiver that I went against ... he was the first one that I actually was able to guard," he told Sherman. "It will be a different approach this year, because I then outgrew that rookie stage and that second-year stage. So, it will be a different battle."

.@Dmo_lenoir tells @RSherman_25 that holding his own against @JJettas2 in practice helped him make the team pic.twitter.com/m9kB1eSkhC — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) August 16, 2024

For those wondering, the 49ers visit Minnesota in Week 2, so Lenoir soon will have the chance to prove himself against the league's highest-paid receiver.

After Jefferson, Lenoir cited two of his teammates -- Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel -- as among the league's toughest matchups. Those clashes in practice have given the fourth-year corner important confidence that carries over into games, which presumably is why he likes his chances against Jefferson.

Lenoir hasn't faced Aiyuk in practice yet this year due to the wideout's ongoing contract dispute and holdout, but they have experience against each other in past training camps and even dating back to college in the now-dissolved Pac-12.

"All training camp last year, we were having battles," Lenoir explained. "He was lining up at the X on the right side all the time, and I play the right corner. So I was able to see him every day in practice. ... I feel like that helped boost my game, too."

And though he offers a much different test than Aiyuk and Jefferson, Samuel has helped the Lenoir develop his game as well.

"Also, going against Deebo, you never what you're going to get out of Deebo. He can line up anywhere and do anything, really. He's just one of those players," Lenoir added. "And then he gets the ball in his hands and now you've got to tackle him.

"I feel like they all played a part in making me who I am."

That certainly isn't a bad trio of players to mold a talented young corner. Having two on the same team surely speaks to San Francisco's consistent success of late -- and potential for more in the future.

