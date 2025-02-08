Lenoir hilariously recruits Adams to 49ers after notable ESPN report

Deommodore Lenoir is doing it again.

The star 49ers cornerback used a humorous tactic to recruit All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Bay after having made similar efforts toward polarizing edge rushers Myles Garrett, who requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Feb. 3, and Maxx Crosby, who hasn’t formally asked out from the Las Vegas Raiders but has wandering eyes.

@tae15adams what’s good ? Let’s chop it up at Taco Bell #FTTB — Deommodore lenoir (@Dmo_lenoir) February 8, 2025

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Lenoir not only referenced Adams’ hilarious Taco Bell affiliation -- which stems from the wideout's commercials highlighting a Taco Bell in his house -- but also made his post after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the current New York Jet is interested in yet another career move.

“The Jets must address the future of receiver Davante Adams, whose $38.3 million cap hit is untenable,” Fowler wrote in a story published Saturday morning. “A source told me Adams is intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers -- if he gets released. I would put the 49ers in the conversation, too. Adams grew up in Northern California.”

That’s some timely investigative work from Lenoir.

Adams, of course, grew up in East Palo Alto and was a standout on Palo Alto High School’s football team besides none other than former Giants slugger Joc Pederson.

Levi’s Stadium roughly is a 20-minute drive from Adams’ alma mater.

While the 49ers’ wide receiver room seemingly is stacked, adding Adams, if even feasible, wouldn’t hurt. The local hero is a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro and has made 957 career receptions for 11,844 yards and 103 touchdowns.

The Jets are rich with issues, so there’s no telling when Adams, who is under contract through the 2026 NFL season, will finish his tenure in the Big Apple.

Hats off to Lenoir, though. He is a keyboard warrior putting in serious work for the 49ers.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast