49ers' Lenoir calls out PFF for ‘funny' cornerback ranking

Deommodore Lenoir always keeps receipts, and the 49ers cornerback is ready to prove the doubters wrong during the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

After NFL analytics site Pro Football Focus listed Lenoir as the league's 23rd-best corner in their annual rankings, the 25-year-old sounded off during an interview Tuesday with 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs."

"It was funny," Lenoir said. "To say that when I ain't give up a touchdown in three years is crazy. The rankings, they really don't matter to me because I was drafted in the fifth round, so I was already ranked lower than everybody. That really don't matter -- it's just about who shows up on Sunday, and I'm betting on myself again that I'm going to show up every Sunday.

"We're going to revisit this 23rd ranking or whatever they said and, we're just going to see who gets the last laugh."

Lenoir had a strong 2024 NFL season; he didn't allow any touchdowns and recorded two interceptions, a forced fumble and 85 total tackles. Those numbers didn't result in any significant accolades, but his continued ascension certainly earned the confidence of the 49ers, who rewarded him with a lucrative five-year, $92 million contract extension in November.

But entering his fifth year, it's not San Francisco that Lenoir needs to impress. Those in the Bay know what a defensive threat "The Hyena" is, and now he's setting out to let the rest of the NFL world know.

