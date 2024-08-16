Lenoir explains mindset entering contract year in 2024

Deommodore Lenoir knows he needs a different mindset heading into the final year of his rookie contract with the 49ers.

Speaking on “The Richard Sherman Podcast,” Lenoir discussed what he wants to accomplish on the field in a contract year.

“With the contract part, it has got to make sense,” Lenoir said. “It can’t be something that’s really not my worth. But just being here and playing here, I love this team and I love everything about it. The organization, and just me wanting to be able to execute and be one of those Pro-Bowl players, All-Pro players, I just constantly preach to myself that I’ve got to work to be one of those guys.”

The 49ers selected Lenoir with the No. 172 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and he has blossomed into one of the best players in San Francisco’s secondary. The 24-year-old is slated to make $3,116,000 in the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to command a much higher salary next offseason.

Lenoir and fellow cornerback Charvarius Ward form a formidable duo, anchoring one of the NFL’s best defenses. Given the looming contract situations for Lenoir, quarterback Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams, this upcoming season could be the last to feature this star-studded roster.

Even getting through this season will be a challenge as the 49ers work out long-term extensions for training camp hold-in Aiyuk and hold-out Williams, and a similar process could play out next offseason.

For now, Lenoir and the San Francisco defense are focused on getting ready for their Week 1 game against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sept. 9 at Levi’s Stadium.

