Deommodore Lenoir

49ers cornerback Lenoir shares frustration with Pro Bowl snub

By Andy Lindquist

Deommodore Lenoir had some strong words about his Pro Bowl snubbing, and the numbers back him up.

The 49ers cornerback did not make the list of Pro Bowl picks, leading the 25-year-old to vent his frustrations on social media.

Lenoir’s stats on the season also back up his claim, which the SF Standard’s David Lombardi pointed out in a separate social media post.

The San Francisco cornerback has had a tremendous season, becoming one of the NFL's elite pass defenders. Considering he was a fifth-round draft selection makes it even more incredible.

Lenoir’s ascendance has been one of the bright spots for a middling 49ers defense that has struggled with consistency all season. The cornerback’s performance this season has validated his big contract extension and bodes well for the future.

