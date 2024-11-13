Why timing worked for Lenoir, 49ers to get extension done now

The 49ers’ defensive backfield appears to be in good shape for the foreseeable future.

San Francisco placed a high priority on making sure cornerback Deommodore Lenoir did not get away. And in a move that should become official Wednesday, the 49ers and Lenoir agreed to a long-term contract extension, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The deal is worth $92 million over five years, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who first reported news of the contract agreement.

Lenoir arrived on the scene as a fifth-round pick (No. 172 overall) of the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

After an up-and-down rookie season, Lenoir steadily has improved over the past three seasons. He moved into a starting role in 2022, and he has been a solid player ever since.

Lenoir has taken his production to an entirely different level this season. A case could be made that Lenoir has been the 49ers’ most consistent defensive player this season.

He has allowed just 35 receptions on 56 targets for 346 yards through nine games, per PFF.

Lenoir has not allowed a touchdown while coming up with two interceptions and four passes defensed.

It looked as if Lenoir was playing so well this season that he might end up pricing himself out of the 49ers’ market.

Instead, the timing worked out for the sides to come together on a deal in the middle of the season before he was scheduled for unrestricted free agency.

Lenoir eliminates the risk that comes with playing the remainder of the season. After all, an injury late in the year could have severely limited his earning ability as a free agent.

And the 49ers assume some risk but sign Lenoir to a contract that gets in front of the free-agent market. If they had waited until March, the price could have been much higher.

Lenoir was considered a major piece of the 49ers’ offseason plan, and the 49ers did not wait until the offseason to act.

The 49ers are expected to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a contract that makes him one of the top-paid players in the NFL.

Other 49ers scheduled for unrestricted free agency following the season are cornerback Charvarius Ward, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and guard Aaron Banks.

The move signals the difficulty for the 49ers to retain Ward beyond this season. Ward, who was selected to the NFC Pro Bowl team last season, likely will cash in with a big-money deal in March.

Locking in Lenoir to a long-term contract means he will likely pair with cornerback Renardo Green for several seasons to come.

Green, whom the 49ers selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has earned significant playing time and appears to be a long-term starter.

The 49ers are also set at the safety positions with second-year player Ji’Ayir Brown and rookie Malik Mustapha.

General manager John Lynch has a difficult task ahead of him to manage the rising costs of salaries and keep the 49ers at a championship-contending level in future seasons.

Retaining Lenoir is a big step in that direction.

