Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.

Deommodore Lenoir was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday and booked into jail for obstruction of justice, police said. The 49ers cornerback was later released.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers stopped a group in the area of West Vernon Avenue and South Wilton Place and observed a gun in a parked vehicle. A reason for the initial stop wasn't immediately known.

When officers asked for the keys to the car, a suspect threw them to Lenoir, who kept them from officers before throwing them to a third suspect who tried to hide them from the officers, police said.

Lenoir was arrested due to a lengthy delay and trying to hide the keys, police said.

Lenoir was booked into jail Thursday night and released early Friday morning, according to jail records.

NBC Sports Bay Area has reached out to the 49ers for comment.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.