Lenoir reveals which 49ers game is marked on calendar for 2025 season

Less than two weeks removed from the 2025 NFL schedule release, star cornerback Deommodore Lenoir revealed which 49ers matchup he’s most looking forward to.

And, yes, it’s definitely one of San Francisco’s five prime-time appearances.

“That Thursday night Rams game. That’s the one for me,” Lenoir, the 2025 Dwight Clark Legacy Award recipient, told NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt at the annual event Wednesday night.

Could it be that San Francisco's Week 15 loss to Los Angeles – one that essentially ended the 49ers’ playoff hopes – is a source of motivation for Lenoir?

That and the blown 14-point lead in the Week 3 loss to Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium as well.

“Really, it’s a division game,” Lenoir added. “They’re like rivals, and they talk a lot. I feel like just for last year we owe them double.”

On the bright side, San Francisco has a favorable fourth-place schedule in 2025 after finishing last season with a 6-11 record and in last place in the NFC West. The Rams, on the other hand, were crowned divisional champions after finishing with a 10-7 record, giving them a lot of room to talk.

“I do,” Lenoir joked when asked if he notices the Rams’ trash-talking. “It kind of fueled me during the week. I kind of let my [defensive back] room know what’s going on and how they feel about us and what we’re up against.”

San Francisco's home-crowd advantage did not help them in their two games against the Rams last season, but that can take a turn for the better this upcoming season.

Come Week 5, Lenoir and Co. will make sure that happens down in Southern California.

