49ers release Flannigan-Fowles; tender contracts to seven players

The 49ers made a surprising roster move on Tuesday.

San Francisco released veteran linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and tendered one-year contracts to seven players, including defensive linemen Evan Anderson, Alex Barrett, Sam Okuayinonu, linebacker Jalen Graham, offensive lineman Austen Pleasants and tight ends Jake Tonges and Brayden Willis, the team announced in a statement.

Flannigan-Fowles originally signed to San Francisco's practice squad as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and in five seasons with the team from 2020-2024, recorded 96 combined tackles, three passes defensed, one interception, one sack and one quarterback hit in 73 career games (seven starts).

The 28-year-old primarily served as a backup behind starters Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw in recent years, and closed out the 2024 NFL season on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury.

Flannigan-Fowles was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, which officially begins on March 12, but it appears the 49ers made their decision on the linebacker's future with the team early.

