Robinson, 49ers agree to two-year, $9.5M contract, per agency

After trading away star receiver Deebo Samuel this offseason, the 49ers are adding a key piece to their pass-catching corps.

San Francisco has agreed to a two-year, $9.5 million free-agent contract with receiver Demarcus Robinson, his agency Katz Brothers Sports told NFL Media's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

The deal for the 30-year-old wideout includes $6 million in fully guaranteed money.

Robinson, a nine-year NFL veteran, spent the last two seasons with NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams and tallied career highs of 505 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.

The University of Florida product was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won Super Bowl LIV against his new San Francisco squad. Robinson also spent the 2022 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens.

After Samuel's departure, Robinson should see plenty of pass-catching opportunities alongside Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk, who is returning from a torn ACL suffered last season.

In November 2024, Robinson was arrested for suspicion of DUI after allegedly driving over 100 mph in Southern California. A California Highway Patrol statement after the incident reported Robinson having "objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment." He was charged with one count of misdemeanor DUI in January.

Now, he'll seek a fresh start in San Francisco.

