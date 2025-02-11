Packers CB Nixon trolls Deebo after 49ers trade request

It remains to be seen what Deebo Samuel's market might look like after the 49ers wide receiver reportedly requested a trade last month.

The Green Bay Packers appear to be one team that might not have interest in Samuel. At least according to cornerback Keisean Nixon, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to troll the 49ers receiver.

Love him we don’t want him😂 https://t.co/qGotQeW8Pg — K9 (@keiseannixon) February 9, 2025

Samuel and Nixon are friends, and the two players have had a friendly beef before in the past.

Man stop Deebo my bruddah — K9 (@keiseannixon) February 9, 2025

However, that didn't stop 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir from firing back at Nixon.

You scared of hitting drills https://t.co/SrgRe4GEIL — Deommodore lenoir (@Dmo_lenoir) February 11, 2025

While a potential Samuel addition might not pique Nixon and the Packers' interest, it appears the Green Bay corner does want the team to pursue another star receiver who could become available this offseason.

Yo Tae @tae15adams pull bac Up — K9 (@keiseannixon) February 11, 2025

If Davante Adams doesn't land in Green Bay, perhaps Nixon and the Packers might want to circle back to Samuel.

