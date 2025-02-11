Trending
Packers CB Nixon trolls Deebo after 49ers trade request

By Taylor Wirth

It remains to be seen what Deebo Samuel's market might look like after the 49ers wide receiver reportedly requested a trade last month.

The Green Bay Packers appear to be one team that might not have interest in Samuel. At least according to cornerback Keisean Nixon, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to troll the 49ers receiver.

Samuel and Nixon are friends, and the two players have had a friendly beef before in the past.

However, that didn't stop 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir from firing back at Nixon.

While a potential Samuel addition might not pique Nixon and the Packers' interest, it appears the Green Bay corner does want the team to pursue another star receiver who could become available this offseason.

If Davante Adams doesn't land in Green Bay, perhaps Nixon and the Packers might want to circle back to Samuel.

