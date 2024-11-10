Shanahan ‘not too worried' about Deebo, Pepper scuffle in 49ers' win

Trending
By Tristi Rodriguez

Tensions reached an ultimate high late in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' thrilling 23-20 win Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

After second-year NFL kicker Jake Moody missed his third field goal of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was seen getting into a heated scuffle with long snapper Taybor Pepper while walking over to the sideline, at one point putting his hands on Pepper's neck before walking away.

Pepper and Samuel continued to exchange words along the sideline as others separated the two.

Meanwhile, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was so busy scheming for the final three minutes of the game that he didn't know anything about his players' tussle until someone later informed him about it.

"I don't have much of a take because I didn't see any of it," Shanahan told reporters postgame. "I was told about it. But probably an obvious one, guys are frustrated and something probably happened. Brothers scuffle a little bit. I didn't see it so I'm not sure how bad it was but I'm not too worried about it."

Pepper, Moody and Samuel all spoke to the media after and shared a similar reaction to the altercation, each downplaying it by simply stating it was a result of the emotion of the game.

"It's an emotional game," Moody said. "Stuff like that happens all the time. We just move past it. We won, so that's all that matters."

Moody was asked if Samuel had apologized for the incident, to which he responded that an apology wasn't necessary and agreed that he needs to make those field goals and that should be his only focus moving forward.

The kicker also thanked Pepper for having his back in the heat of the moment.

"He had my back," Moody said. "He was just making sure everybody stayed calm and collected and nothing got too crazy. Just a lot of emotions, but we were able to quiet it down and just focus on the last one."

Meanwhile, Pepper explained his point of view, stating he was trying to be there for Moody over the "rough patch" he was having.

"I always got 4's back," Pepper said.

Pepper added that he also hadn't spoken to Samuel, but acknowledged the two will "talk sometime."

As Shanahan said, brothers fight. Hopefully for the 49ers, time -- and the win -- will help the team move on.

