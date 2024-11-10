Deebo states he was ‘out of character' in 49ers sideline scuffle

The 49ers emerged victorious, but the biggest story was a sideline scuffle between wide receiver Deebo Samuel and long snapper Taybor Pepper during the fourth quarter of San Francisco's 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Following the win, Samuel explained what prompted the heated exchange that occurred after kicker Jake Moody's third missed field goal of the game.

"Normally I don't even get like that, but just frustrated in the heat of battle, you know," Samuel told reporters. "Real close game, I kind of got out character, but I'll talk to Moody and we'll get past it."

Moody responded from his rough outing by drilling a 44-yard field goal attempt as time expired, securing a tumultuous win for San Francisco. Samuel praised Moody's resilience, lauding his teammates' ability to shrug off a brutal game to deliver in a big spot.

"I think he had a little dog in him, a little motivation to go out there and make a field goal," Samuel said. "Because when I was talking to him at first, like I wasn't saying nothing crazy to him, just a little frustrated at the time. But he went out there and won the game for us, and he wasn't bothered by it, so we'll move past it.

Samuel also clarified that he was not speaking to Pepper, but rather the 49ers long snapper appeared to insert himself into the dialogue to stick up for his teammate.

"I wasn't talking to him, he just came over and wanted to be big bruh," Samuel said.

Pepper's own postgame comments reflected this as well, sharing his intent to stick up for Moody.

"Just a high-emotion game. Football is high emotion," Pepper said. "Jake was having a little rough patch there, standing up for Jake because there was still time on the clock so the game wasn't over. And everybody knows what happened in the end. It's not over until the clock hits zero. They all count three when it's a field goal. I always got 4's back."

Pepper also shared what Samuel told Moody.

"He was telling him to lock in. We know what our job is," Pepper said. "We got us. It's hard being a specialist. As a young developing specialist like Jake is, the best mental exercise you can have is, i mean i don't know how much better it gets than missing three straight, and having to step up and hit an almost 50-yard game-winner. So I'm super proud of Jake."

While disputes between teammates never are ideal, San Francisco still managed to come away with a win and now can turn its focus toward a Week 11 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

