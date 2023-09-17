49ers' Samuel slyly taunts Rams corner after acrobatic touchdown

Deebo Samuel did it all in the 49ers' 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The veteran receiver hauled in six receptions for 63 receiving yards and carried the ball five times for 38 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Samuel's rushing touchdown gave San Francisco a two-score lead with 11:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

NOBODY CAN TACKLE DEEBO ‼️



pic.twitter.com/307jaTBLRO — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 17, 2023

In speaking to reporters after the game, Samuel broke down his acrobatic touchdown and slyly taunted Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick, who whiffed on his initial attempt to tackle Samuel at the line of scrimmage.

"He shot his gun, but luckily he shot at my foot."



Deebo on his TD run 😆 pic.twitter.com/s99zVajVG2 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 18, 2023

"Kind of like a quick bubble [screen] and we knew I was going to be 1-on-1 with the corner and he shot his guns, but luckily he shot at my foot," Samuel explained.

"I was able to break the tackle and get in the end zone, you could just see all the guys how determined they were to get me in the end zone by all the blocking."

Samuel's scamper to the end zone was his first of the season and it could not have come at a better time.

Unlike their Week 1 throttling of the Steelers, the Rams kept pace with the 49ers throughout the game, and the star receiver's touchdown gave them the breathing room they desperately needed.