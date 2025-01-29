Deebo delivers great one-liner about Chiefs' Super Bowl return

Deebo Samuel might be a little bit sick of seeing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl -- even when the 49ers aren't playing against them.

With Patrick Mahomes and Co. seeking a three-peat in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco's star wide receiver didn't mince words about Kansas City after losing to them on the NFL's biggest stage in 2020 and 2024.

"They beat me twice, so I got all the reason to hate," Samuel responded on his "Cleats & Convos" podcast after Chicago Bears wideout Rome Odunze said he's beyond hating Kansas City due to their undeniable success.

Samuel and the 49ers lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV to conclude the 2019 NFL season, and then again in Super Bowl LVIII last year. The receiver admitted earlier this month that San Francisco's most recent loss to Kansas City affected his mental health.

"Not going to lie, losing a Super Bowl, it puts you in depression," Samuel told the "St. Brown Podcast." "You go months without talking to people, [not] wanting to be seen. Losing the Super Bowl is one of the worst feelings ever. Think about it in our position; we just went through camp, we just went through the whole season, we got here, we lose.

"And you're about to do it all over again. It's just like… Losing the Super Bowl is crazy. I lost in the Super Bowl twice to the same team."

That being said, Samuel's rooting interests for Super Bowl LIX are clear despite San Francisco having its own recent history with the Eagles. Following some tense NFL playoff and regular-season matchups with Philadelphia in the past, Samuel is ready to cheer on his good friend, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, against the Chiefs.

"You got to tip your hat off to the Chiefs for sure, always finding a way to win," Samuel told his co-host Liv Moods and Odunze. "So, we've got the Chiefs and the Eagles. Now I've got love/hate for both, but you know I've got all love for my brother A.J. Brown over there. So I definitely want to see him win. I definitely don't want to see Mahomes get the third one."

Sadly for Samuel, he'll have to hate watch from home this time as the Chiefs and Eagles face off on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome.

