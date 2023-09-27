Deebo Samuel details selfless approach by 49ers' offensive weapons

With multiple 49ers players being thrown into MVP discussions, it's only natural to wonder if there is extra motivation between the star-studded cast of players to one-up each other.

On a recent episode of the "Up & Adams" show, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was asked how competitive he and the other stars on the team are with one another.

"So with the team we have, it's a selfless team," Samuel told Adams. "I always said with everybody we have from Brandon [Aiyuk] to [George] Kittle to Christian [McCaffrey} to Trent Williams, to Brock [Purdy] to me, the whole offense has an opportunity to go off. We don't feed into all like the MVP talk; it's a real selfless team, so I feel like whoever is hot, Kyle [Shanahan] is going to continue to get them the ball and just let things happen."

Keeping a talented group of skill-position players happy can be challenging when there are only so many touches in a given game.

Adams asked Samuel if there has been an issue managing expectations surrounding the fluctuating workloads, to which the 49ers star confidently praised Shanahan for his ability to distribute touches amongst his star players.

"I don't think it's an issue because I think Kyle [Shanahan] does a really good job of getting everybody as many touches as possible," Samuel said. "We're all about winning, so whatever it takes to win, that's what we're going to do. And like I just stated, I think Kyle just does a really good job of getting everybody involved in the game and making sure everybody is good."

The 49ers currently have four different players who have recorded double-digit targets and receptions through the first three weeks of the season.

Their balanced attack has kept defenses on their heels while averaging 30 points per game.

