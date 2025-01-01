Deebo predicts current NFL playoff bracket, Super Bowl 59 winner

The NFL playoffs are right around the corner, and Deebo Samuel's 49ers will watch the action unfold from home for the first time in four seasons.

After officially being eliminated from postseason contention in Week 16, San Francisco (6-10) will close out a disappointing 2024 season in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium before beginning their offseason as top teams around the league begin their playoff pushes.

While the 14-team playoff field is nearly set, there still are two spots up for grabs in the NFC and AFC, and even though the bracket has not been finalized, Samuel went through the current playoff matchups, if the season ended today, and predicted winners for each game on the latest episode of his "Cleats & Convos" show.

Wild-card round

Packers (7) vs. Eagles (2)

Samuel's prediction: Eagles

"I'm going Eagles, A.J. [Brown] you're lucky I love you, bro. I'm going Eagles with this one."

Commanders (6) vs. Rams (3)

Samuel's prediction: Rams

Vikings (5) vs. Buccaneers (4)

Samuel's prediction: Bucs

Broncos (7) vs. Bills (2)

Samuel's prediction: Bills

Chargers (6) vs. Ravens (3)

Samuel's prediction: Ravens

Steelers (5) vs. Texans (4)

Samuel's prediction: Texans

"My boy [Azeez Al-Shaair] is back in action."

Divisional round

Eagles (2) vs. Rams (3)

Samuel's prediction: Eagles

Buccaneers (4) vs. Lions (1)

Samuel's prediction: Lions

Texans (4) vs. Chiefs (1)

Samuel's prediction: Chiefs

Ravens (3) vs. Bills (2)

Samuel's prediction: Ravens

Conference championships

Eagles (2) vs. Lions (1)

Samuel's prediction: Eagles

Ravens (3) vs. Chiefs (1)

Samuel's prediction: Ravens

Super Bowl

Ravens vs. Eagles

Samuel's prediction: Ravens

"I got Lamar [Jackson] winning the 'bowl this year."

