Deebo recalls Lynch's poorly timed call at 49ers trade deadline

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, was quite stressful for 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel.



Why? Because of the NFL trade deadline, of course.

On the latest episode of Samuel’s “Cleats and Convos” podcast, the six-year veteran hilariously explained why he thought his days with San Francisco were over after he received a poorly timed phone call from 49ers general manager John Lynch.

“I did have a little funny situation earlier,” Samuel prefaced with co-host Liv Moods. “I had to do a little 'My Cause My Cleats' commercial at [Levi’s Stadium]. John Lynch called me at like 11 [a.m.], and I’m in the [cafeteria] and I look at my phone like, ‘Yo, why is he calling me right now?’ And then I answered the phone and he’s like, ‘Yeah, man. My daughter is going to be the one running the NFL commercial that you’re doing today.’

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I’m like, ‘Bro, don’t be calling me like--.’ ”

Whew.

The deadline was at 1:00 p.m. PT. Samuel reacted like anyone receiving a phone call from the one number that would imply change was on the horizon.

“I don’t think he was even thinking about the time of day he was calling me,” Samuel recalled. “I looked down at my phone like, ‘Why is this man calling me right now?’ ”

Fortunately for Samuel, he doesn’t have to pack his things and will stay in the Bay. And if Samuel hasn’t already, he should warn Lynch about the timing of his phone calls -- the trade deadline’s witching hour isn’t ideal.

The lone move San Francisco made at the deadline was to acquire backup defensive tackle Khalil Davis from the Houston Texans. Despite the unsettling curiosity, Samuel knew he was safe.

“I mean, not really,” Samuel said about his heart sinking when receiving Lynch’s call. “I be chilling. I was getting breakfast, going to do some rehab.

“It definitely was crazy timing. He was like, ‘My daughter has my zebra-like shoes on, so you can’t miss her.’ So I was just like, ‘Yeah, it’s cool.’ ”

Samuel sure was "chilling" after the deadline passed.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast