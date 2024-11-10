Trending
Deebo Samuel

Deebo strikes teammate Pepper in throat after Moody misses third FG

By Ali Thanawalla

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Tempers flared ... between 49ers players late in Sunday's dramatic 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Deebo Samuel was upset with Jake Moody after the young kicker missed a 44-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, and when teammate Taybor Pepper tried to break things up, the wide receiver struck the snapper in the throat.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The miss was Moody's third of the game and would have given the 49ers a 23-17 lead.

Instead, quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers down the field to set up a game-tying 26-yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin.

Moody got his redemption, though, as he booted a 44-yard field as time expired to give the 49ers a thrilling 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.

San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel 8 mins ago

Deebo states he was ‘out of character' in 49ers sideline scuffle

Deebo Samuel 40 mins ago

What Deebo told Moody before 'emotional' altercation with Pepper

Samuel's actions likely will be a topic of conversation after the game.

The 49ers are underperforming this season, and it's clear the tension is starting to build.

This article tagged under:

Deebo SamuelJake Moody
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us