Deebo fires back at Parsons for saying Kittle made things ‘personal'

Deebo Samuel came to his teammate's defense after Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons had some words for George Kittle and the 49ers.

After Kittle wore a "F--k Dallas" shirt underneath his jersey during the 49ers-Cowboys "Sunday Night Football" clash and then unveiled it during the game, Parsons took to his podcast to send a warning to San Francisco.

Samuel fired back at Parsons on Tuesday morning with a not-so-subtle warning of his own.

"It was already personal before the game started," Samuel said on the "Up & Adams Show." "42-10, I don't think you want to see us again. It might be a little bit worse."

"It was already personal...42 to 10, I don't think you wanna see us again. It might be a little bit worse"



Deebo Samuel fired back at Micah Parsons 😳@heykayadams @19problemz pic.twitter.com/6571ms9Oy4 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 10, 2023

The rivalry between the two franchises dates back to the 1970s, and is one fans from each side don't take lightly.

Parsons ratcheted up the rhetoric a day after the 49ers' blowout win.

"George Kittle had three touchdowns on us, and he posted this thing to [Instagram]. He said, 'F Dallas,' " Parsons said on his podcast. "I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to be. Kittle's my guy, but I'm going to say this. Laugh now, cry later. We got something for that. Just trust. If we see them again, just trust. And we gonna put it just like that. I ain't going to put too much on it.

"You going to make it personal? We can make it personal."

For Kittle, he wanted to embrace the storied feud in a fun way.

"At the end of the day, it's Niners vs. Cowboys," Kittle said Tuesday morning on KNBR's "Murph & Mac" show. "It's historic. It's fun to channel that energy once in a while, that's all I was doing. I'd do it again. I'm a mild internet troll."

Kittle showcased the hidden message Sunday after second-year running back Jordan Mason sprinted in for a 26-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a five-score lead.

The All-Pro tight end shared after the game that the T-shirt was a nod to former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer, who played for San Francisco from 1994 to 1997.

And if you ask Plummer, he definitely approves of Kittle's choice of attire.

“I just started getting inundated with pictures of Kittle,” Plummer said to NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan. “And then clips of the 'Pat McAfee Show' where he gave me credit for coming up with it in ’94. You just watch the way he plays the game. I just really enjoy it. First of all, he’s a trash talker, which I love. And then he plays so hard."

“I appreciate the shout-out. Maybe sometime in the offseason, we can take a picture with both of us wearing our 'F--k Dallas' T-shirts.”

