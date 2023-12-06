Deebo endorses Purdy for NFL MVP: ‘Not up for debate'

For Deebo Samuel, there only is one choice for the 2023 NFL MVP award: His 49ers teammate and quarterback, Brock Purdy.

San Francisco's star wide receiver made the argument during his weekly appearance on the "Up & Adams" show Tuesday, after the 49ers walloped the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 42-19 on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

"My boy [Purdy] No. 1 right now, it ain't even up for debate," Samuel confidently stated.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Samuel described how Purdy can win the prestigious award while revealing the pursuit of individual accolades isn't what's fueling his quarterback.

"You know you just got to keep stacking games, stacking days, stacking weeks, we got to keep making plays for him, and I think he'll get the job done for us in the MVP conversation," Samuel told Adams. "But I don't think that's his ideal goal as far as something he really, really wants to accomplish right now. I think at the end of the day, as a whole, as a group, as a team, we want to be standing there at the end of the year holding the Lombardi Trophy."

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #49ers WR Deebo Samuel says Brock Purdy should win MVP, he told @UpAndAdamsShow



“My boy #1 right now it ain't even up for debate”pic.twitter.com/L62LMleN08 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 5, 2023



Purdy's performance in Sunday's win over the Eagles was the third time this season the 49ers quarterback threw for at least three touchdowns and a passer rating of 140 or more, tying the NFL record set by Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Through Week 13, Purdy ranks No.1 in the league in passer rating (116.1), completion percentage (70.2), yards per attempt (9.6), and QBR (75.6). In four games since the 49ers' bye week, Purdy has thrown 11 touchdowns and one interception, logging a 138.4 passer rating, while San Francisco has steamrolled its opponents by a combined score of 134-49 over that span.

If Purdy continues to rack up guady numbers with incredible efficiency, Samuel will have plenty of company in clamoring for the 23-year-old quarterback to hoist the MVP trophy at season's end.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast