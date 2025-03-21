Deebo reveals three-word reason for wanting trade to Commanders

Deebo Samuel's decision to leave the 49ers wasn't an easy one, but joining his new team, the Washington Commanders, was.

After having a difficult conversation with San Francisco general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan, both sides agreed a trade was best. That's when Samuel narrowed his preferred destinations to five teams and gave that list to his agent.

Ultimately, the Commanders stood out above all. Why?

"I like winners. I like to win," Samuel said Thursday during his introductory press conference video call with reporters. "I'm not one of your biggest losers. They went to the NFC Championship. I've been knowing Adam Peters for a while. What's so crazy is it's kind of close to home, some of my family lives in Baltimore.

"They got a good team, for sure. They were just standing out."

Samuel noted that his years in San Francisco helped form that winning mentality and establish a threshold of what success looks like for him.

The South Carolina product was welcomed to the NFL with a trip to Super Bowl LIV during his rookie season with the 49ers, where they lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After missing the postseason the following year, Samuel and the Red and Gold made three consecutive trips to the NFC title game and advanced to another Super Bowl during the 2023 season, where they fell once again to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Samuel felt what it was like to miss the playoffs a second time during the 2024 season, an underwhelming campaign for the 49ers just one season removed from a Super Bowl appearance.

While many outside voices have said San Francisco's championship window has closed, Samuel believes one is opening for Washington.

"They're already proving they can win," Samuel said. "They went to the NFC championship last year. I'm just coming to add my dawg mentality and contribute to the offense in any aspect they need me to."

San Francisco officially traded Samuel to Washington for a fifth-round pick on March 12 after Samuel had requested a trade following a disappointing end of the 2024 season.

The Commanders later renegotiated the final year of Samuel's deal to guarantee his $17 million salary and provide another $3 million in potential incentives -- which meant a lot to the star receiver.

“It just kind of shows what they think,” Samuel said. “For me on my end, it’s just like they put this much trust in me to do the things they as far as my contract, I can’t come in here and let them down. I’ve got to give it my all. I’ve got to do all the things that I need to do to be the best version myself when I come here.”

Samuel's best season came during the 2021 campaign when he had 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdown receptions and ran for 365 yards and eight more touchdowns.

Injuries and health have refrained him from duplicating that type of success since, but a fresh start could be just what he needs.

“They’re getting a motivated Deebo,” Samuel said of the Commanders. “I’m very motivated. I’m just ready to get back to work. I’m just ready to get around a group of guys, meet with the players and we just go from there.”

