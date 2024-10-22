Whitner identifies star wide receiver 49ers should trade for

The 49ers could use some help at wide receiver.

Brandon Aiyuk was ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season on Monday after suffering a torn ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, Deebo Samuel is hospitalized with pneumonia and rookie Ricky Pearsall might be one of San Francisco’s healthier wideouts despite being shot in the chest six weeks ago.

In the latest “Hitner’s Hot Take" segment, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner explained what San Francisco quickly must do next.

“John Lynch has to get on the phone and make a trade, and the [49ers] have to beat the Kansas City Chiefs to the punch,” Whitner said. “The player I’m looking at to replace Brandon Aiyuk is old wily veteran DeAndre Hopkins of the Tennessee Titans.”

Boom.

Whitner believes the 49ers need to make a push for Hopkins in the wake of Aiyuk’s lengthy absence, and believes San Francisco has to do so before the Chiefs, who also need a wide receiver and are serious about winning.

Hopkins is a 12-year veteran. He currently has 15 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown this season.

While he isn’t as quick as Aiyuk, or as quick as he, himself used to be -- Hopkins can be a significant addition because of his experience and versatility. Whitner further explained why the 32-year-old is the answer to the 49ers’ problems.

“With 79 touchdown grabs in his career, [Hopkins] instantly upgrades the 49ers’ offense in the red zone, and he gives [quarterback] Brock Purdy a down-field threat, an experienced wide receiver that’s good after the catch, and he instantly gives the 49ers’ wide receiver room a veteran leader and playmaker -- something they’ll definitely need to go on a run and to make this playoff push,” Whitner said.

Hopkins has recorded 943 receptions for 12,528 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns throughout his career; he’s a proven star. Plus, the Titans are last in the AFC South at 1-5, easily making them candidates to sell at the Nov. 5 trade deadline.

At 3-4 and injury-riddled, trading for Hopkins doesn’t sound too bad for San Francisco. Though, the 49ers would have to give something to get something.

Whatever San Francisco plans to do, Whitner believes time is of the essence.

