Hopkins claims 49ers ghosted him during NFL free agency

DeAndre Hopkins wanted to play for the 49ers this offseason, but unfortunately for the superstar wide receiver, the feeling wasn't mutual.

In a feature for GQ Sports, Hopkins revealed his initial list of preferred destinations after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals in May, which included the 49ers ... who never returned the five-time NFL Pro Bowler's phone call.

“There were some teams that I had on my list that I gave them calls and they didn’t give a call back,” Hopkins told GQ's Clay Skipper.

“Detroit Lions, they didn’t want me, Dallas Cowboys didn’t want me. Giants didn’t want me. S--t. Who else ain’t want me? San Fran ain’t want me.”

Hopkins ended up signing a two-year, $26 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. The 31-year-old is happy with his decision, but will use the lack of interest from other teams as motivation throughout the season.

“I’m very grateful for where I am, I think I made the best decision,” Hopkins told Skipper. “But when you’re a player and some people feel like they’re great without you, and then you see what they have on paper, or you see what they do, you mark those games down, as a competitor. I can't wait to play them and, honestly, try my best to crush they ass.”

Second-year 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has a star-studded supporting cast that features playmakers such as running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, plus tight end George Kittle.

Adding Hopkins certainly would have improved an already-elite offense, but it's safe to say the 49ers will be just fine without him this season.

