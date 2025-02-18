Who 49ers select at pick No. 11 in Jeremiah's latest mock draft

The 49ers have multiple holes they must address this offseason, but there still is an abundance of talent on both sides of the ball which should allow them to select the best player available with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, if the opportunity presents itself.

While San Francisco likely will prioritize bolstering the offensive and defensive lines this offseason, the 49ers certainly could use depth in the defensive backfield, especially with veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward's likely departure in free agency.

Which is why NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah has the 49ers selecting a cornerback with their first-round pick in his latest mock draft.

Pick No. 11, San Francisco 49ers

CB Will Johnson, Michigan

"Johnson is a scheme fit, and his size will play well in a division featuring wide receivers built like power forwards," Jeremiah wrote.

The 21-year-old cornerback, listed at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, played three seasons for the Wolverines and recorded nine interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, 10 passes defensed and 68 combined tackles (four for a loss) in 32 games with Michigan.

Michigan Wolverines CB Will Johnson highlights. Projected to be a first rounder.



Guy is a DAWG and should EAT at the next level. His 32 game career at Michigan:



- 68 Tackles

- 4 TFL

- 9 INT

- 3 TD

- National Champion pic.twitter.com/eWPA1qqXc8 — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) January 23, 2025

San Francisco has one cornerback position locked up long-term after signing fourth-year standout Deommodore Lenoir to a five-year, $92 million contract extension during the 2024 NFL season, and has another potential starter in Renardo Green, but certainly could use the additional depth a player like Johnson could provide.

