Who 49ers surprisingly select in Jeremiah's final 2025 mock draft

With the 2025 NFL Draft mere hours away, one prominent expert has the 49ers making a surprising selection in the first round.

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has San Francisco using the No. 11 overall pick to select North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel.

“The 49ers’ offensive line needs an influx of young talent with Trent Williams approaching his age-37 season, Aaron Banks departing in free agency and Brock Purdy getting set to sign a massive extension. Zabel can step in and start at guard from Day 1," Jeremiah writes.

Considering Zabel has not been linked to the 49ers in any mock drafts until now, his potential selection comes as a bit of a surprise.

While San Francisco needs help on the offensive line, previous draft projections had the franchise picking more established linemen from NCAA FBS schools, not an FCS school like North Dakota State. In recent days, the team was projected to select defensive lineman Walter Nolen of Ole Miss.

At 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, Zabel certainly possesses the size to become an impact player on the offensive line. He posted impressive marks at the NFL Scouting Combine and is projected to be a starting offensive tackle in the league.

Jeremiah is among the foremost experts on the NFL draft, so there might be something to his latest mock.

Protecting quarterback Brock Purdy is one of the top items on San Francisco’s offseason to-do list, so the potential selection of Zabel makes sense. Armed with 11 overall selections in the draft, the 49ers have a lot of holes to fill after a big exodus of veterans in free agency.

Zabel would be a solid way to start things off on draft night.

