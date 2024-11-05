Ex-49ers QB Lance to remain on Cowboys' bench after Prescott injury

Sorry, Trey Lance believers.

The former 49ers quarterback will remain on the bench for the 2024 NFL season’s foreseeable future despite change coming at the position for the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys starter Dak Prescott will miss several weeks with a hamstring injury, and Dallas coach Mike McCarthy announced that the reins will be handed to veteran backup Cooper Rush.

That means Lance, who spent two seasons with San Francisco after being selected No. 3 overall by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft, will remain holding clipboards.

“Cooper Rush is as respected of a backup quarterback that I’ve had since Rich Gannon,” McCarthy said Monday (h/t 105.3 The Fan). “(Rush) carries that type of credibility. He’s a great teammate. He’s someone that you can see the young guys lean on. He’s wicked smart, instinctive. He does a great job when he runs the scout team. He just does everything the right way. Excellent pro. There will be plenty of confidence in him.”

Rush is 5-1 as a starter. However, Dallas might be wise to give Lance a look because the 24-year-old will be a free agent following the 2024 season.

Lance is 2-2 over four career NFL starts with 635 yards and two touchdowns. He has completed 55.4 percent of his passes, or 46 of 83.

Lance, of course, was the 49ers’ starter in 2022 before a freak ankle injury ended his season. The North Dakota State product hasn’t had a real chance since.

At 3-5, the Cowboys are slipping out of the NFC playoff race and NBC Sports Bay Area's Taylor Wirth's power rankings; Dallas is in trouble without Prescott.

So, why shouldn't the Cowboys kick the tires on Lance?

