Report: RFA linebacker Robinson signing one-year 49ers contract

Curtis Robinson reportedly will have a chance to bounce back with the 49ers during the 2025 NFL season.

The 26-year-old linebacker, who was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, is signing a one-year contract with San Francisco, The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported Tuesday, citing a source.

The 49ers aren't tendering RFA linebacker Curtis Robinson, but he will be signing a one-year deal with the team, per source. Robinson, the team's 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in September. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 11, 2025

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Robinson appeared to be in line for a more prominent role in the 49ers' defense last season before the backup sustained a season-ending torn ACL during a September practice. And with Dre Greenlaw reportedly joining the Denver Broncos in NFL free agency, the 49ers need some linebacker depth.

Before the non-contact injury, Robinson served as a core special-teams player and was on the field for 59 plays in the kicking game across San Francisco's first three contests in 2024.

Before earning a spot on the 49ers' 53-man roster last summer with an impressive training camp, Robinson originally joined San Francisco's practice squad in December 2021 after going undrafted out of Stanford earlier that year. He split time between San Francisco's practice squad and active roster over the next two seasons, appearing in six regular-season games.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast