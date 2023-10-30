Parsons remarks 49ers have been ‘humbled' since beating Cowboys

The 49ers have embarked on a downward spiral since dismantling the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 at Levi's Stadium in Week 5.

Star edge rusher Micah Parsons has been relishing in San Francisco's demise, touching on the team's losing skid during the most recent episode of his podcast "The Edge with Micah Parsons."

"It's always a rise and a fall in the NFL, right?" Parsons said. "At one point, you're always going to be on top of the mountain. Football has a funny way of keeping people humble. I'm not saying this as [just] an example for San Francisco. Everyone has to deal with these things in the NFL -- versus its injuries, versus its adversity. I mean, I don't even think the Dallas Cowboys could survive three straight losses."

Parsons then shared that he disagrees with the amount of blame Brock Purdy has received for San Francisco's recent struggles while noting he believes the 49ers possess the grit required to rebound from their woes.

"It's not so much Purdy, because a lot of people are saying it's Purdy," Parsons said. "It's always easy to blame the quarterback because when they were winning, it was always, 'Purdy is the greatest.' I just think San Francisco has to turn it around. They're battling adversity. I definitely think the 49ers will bounce back. They're a great team. I don't think we should bury them for their three straight losses. I think the 49ers humbled us, and life humbled them."

After averaging 33.4 points per game during their 5-0 start, the 49ers have only managed to score 17 points in each of their last three games since throttling Dallas on "Sunday Night Football."

Stumbling into the bye week at 5-3, San Francisco's difficult October opened the door for the Seattle Seahawks to overtake first place in the NFC West.

For a team that entered the season with aspirations to clinch home-field advantage in the playoffs, the focus has quickly shifted to ensuring they even make the postseason.

With two weeks to regroup, San Francisco will get their first chance to validate Parson's comments about bouncing back when they head on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

