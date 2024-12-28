49ers-Lions injury report: Burford out; McKivitz, Brown questionable

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers are set to head into their "Monday Night Football" contest with the Detroit Lions a little worse for the wear, especially at offensive line.

Trent Williams (ankle), Jaylon Moore (quad), Ben Bartch (ankle) and Jon Feliciano (knee) have already been placed on injured reserve. They will be joined by Aaron Banks (knee) prior to Monday's game. Neither Colton McKivitz (knee) or Spencer Burford (calf) were on the field during Saturday's short practice but are listed as questionable for the game.

The team has signed several linemen to the group who likely will be contributing on Monday night, including tackles Charlie Heck and Austen Pleasants, along with center/guard Matt Hennessy.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In more positive news for the offense, Kyle Juszczyk returned to the practice field Saturday after missing Friday’s session with an illness. Isaac Guerendo, who missed Week 16 with a hamstring injury, has been limited all week and is listed as questionable for the game.

Here is the full game status for Week 16 vs. Lions:

49ers

Out

OL Aaron Banks (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (calf)

DL Robert Beal (ankle)

OL Spencer Burford (calf)

Questionable

S Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle)

OL Colton McKivitz (knee)

LB Tatum Bethune (knee)

CB Charvarius Ward (personal)

Lions

Out

RB David Montgomery (knee)

WR Kalif Raymond (foot)

Questionable

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck)

Charvarius Ward, who has dealt with the tragic loss of his daughter Amani Joy, has been expecting a baby boy with his family. Coach Kyle Shanahan shared that Ward’s absence was for positive news, but could not confirm having not yet spoken to the All-Pro.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), linebacker Tatum Bethune (knee), defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), safety Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) and linebacker Dee Winters (chest) who have all been previously on the injury report are set to play.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast