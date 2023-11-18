How 49ers' McCaffrey can make versatile NFL history vs. Bucs

Christian McCaffrey arguably is the most versatile NFL offensive player at the moment, and the 49ers' star running back might be one of the most dynamic athletes to ever step on the gridiron.

McCaffrey's all-around game has been on display ever since he joined the 49ers in a midseason trade last year, and the former All-Pro is off to a historic start to the 2023 NFL season.

History will be on the line for McCaffrey when the 49ers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 11 clash on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

McCaffrey enters Sunday's game with 480 career receptions out of the backfield, and with four more, he will surpass former 49ers great Roger Craig's mark (483) for the most catches by a running back in his first seven seasons, per NFL game notes.

With eight 2023 games remaining, McCaffrey is certain to smash Craig's record and set a new hard-to-reach standard for all-purpose running backs.

Additionally, McCaffrey has an opportunity against the Buccaneers to pad two stats he paces the NFL in, which could lead to some more history by the end of the season.

McCaffrey has an NFL-leading 747 rushing yards, 122 more than Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (625). The 49ers' running back has had the league lead since gaining 152 yards in the season-opening win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he is aiming to lead the league in rushing wire-to-wire.

Interestingly, McCaffrey hasn't eclipsed 100 yards rushing in a game since Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, yet he has done enough to build a comfortable lead over Henry.

McCaffrey also leads all NFL running backs with 339 receiving yards this season. Per NFL's game notes, he could become the first running back to lead the position on both rushing and receiving yards for an entire season since former Houston Texans star Arian Foster in 2010.

The Buccaneers' defense poses an interesting matchup for McCaffrey, as Tampa Bay has allowed the sixth fewest rushing yards so far this season (785) while allowing the fifth most passing yards (2,402).

McCaffrey, who saw his streak of scoring a touchdown in 17 consecutive games come to an end last Sunday in Jacksonville, has his work cut out for him Sunday, but it's unlikely he will back down from a challenge.

