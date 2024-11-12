Belichick identifies which CMC trait he respects the most

49ers star Christian McCaffrey is revered by most for his elite playmaking ability.

However, legendary former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick admires something else about the NFL’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year.

Belichick detailed his love for McCaffrey’s toughness Monday on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“Again, we [respect McCaffrey for his abilities] in space, but in line … I have a lot of respect for his toughness, for his ability to make yards after contact, set up blocks, really run with power at his size,” Belichick told co-hosts Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk.

“It’s different, but it sort of reminds me of Curtis Martin. Curtis wasn’t the biggest guy, but pound for pound, he probably was one of the strongest players in the NFL; Hall of Fame runner, very good in the passing game … that type of player, compared to guys like Derrick Henry that are just big, physical backs.”

McCaffrey runs tough. At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, the 28-year-old can’t afford not to be physical in the trenches.

Martin is a great comparison. He, too, was a 5-foot-11, 210-pound stud and is a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee because of his versatility and fearlessness out of the backfield. Martin averaged 1,427 rushings and 337 receiving yards over his 11 seasons, making him an accurate predecessor to McCaffrey.

San Francisco’s three-time Pro Bowl selection is as tough as they come. Belichick concluded by reaffirming his admiration for McCaffrey's strength.

“He’s really a hard guy to defend," Belichick said. "And I don’t think McCaffrey gets enough credit for his inside running. He's very good at setting up blocks and accelerates through the hole. He does a good job with his inside-run vision.

“We all know what he’s like on the perimeter and in the passing game; he’s so hard to tackle in space. But this guy has very good body lean. He has a lot of power for a smaller-sized guy. He reads the inside blocking patterns really well. And he’s just really impressive as a runner.”

McCaffrey generates plenty of buzz for his 81 career touchdowns and 10,612 yards from scrimmage.

Belichick, though, made sure that McCaffrey, who just made his 2024 NFL season debut in Week 10 after dealing with bilateral Achilles tendonitis, is recognized for his toughness.

