CMC not focused on records with chance to tie NFL history vs. Bengals

SANTA CLARA — Christian McCaffrey has broken multiple 49ers and NFL records since joining the team and is very close to approaching another, but the All-Pro running back is focused on the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We just got to keep it going,” McCaffrey said Thursday when asked about yet another looming record. “I try not to talk about it. I’m just not going to talk about it and keep it rolling.”

McCaffrey’s 16 straight games with a touchdown are the second-most consecutive games (playoffs included) with a touchdown in NFL history. Running back Lenny Moore, who played for the Baltimore Colts from 1956-1967, currently holds the record with 17.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On Sunday, McCaffrey has the chance to tie the record. The Stanford product also is two games away from tying Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk’s record of 15 games with at least one rushing and one receiving touchdown.

McCaffrey is staying focused on the job at hand, which is preparing for Sunday’s match up against the Bengals at Levi's Stadium and helping San Francisco bounce back from the their current two-game skid.

“You have play each week as if it’s its own,” McCaffrey said. “That’s really what I try to do. It’s the NFL. Every team is good. I don’t care what their record is. That’s why they say, 'Any given Sunday.' "

McCaffrey’s focus is part of why the 27-year-old already has achieved the records he has with the team, including 13 consecutive regular-season games with a touchdown. It is the longest streak of McCaffrey’s career and ties Jerry Rice's franchise record held since 1987.

McCaffrey’s mission still remains the same, even when there is a question who will be under center on Sunday.

“It’s about getting to the right spot and getting open for the quarterback, and hitting the holes when I get the handoffs,” McCaffrey said. "We have a lot of really talented players, but it’s still about who executes the best on Sundays.

“That’s what it boils down to. It’s really just one week at a time and treating it that way.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast