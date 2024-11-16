Why Shanahan compares CMC's gravitational pull to Warriors' Curry

Programming note: Watch Greg Papa's full interview with Kyle Shanahan during "49ers Game Plan" immediately after "Dubs Talk Live" Friday night on NBC Sports Bay Area.

49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey has a gravitational pull like no other in the NFL.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year irritates defenses because of his ability to be an All-Pro running back and wide receiver based on what coach Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco’s star-heavy offense require of him.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In talking to Greg Papa on the latest episode of NBC Sports Bay Area’s “49ers Game Plan,” Shanahan compared McCaffrey to another Bay Area icon known for being unguardable.

“I always compare [McCaffrey] to Steph Curry,” Shanahan said. When he’s on the court, there’s a lot more space for everyone else.”

Curry is the perfect comparison for McCaffrey.

The four-time NBA champion commands respect -- and often double-teams -- from opposing defenses merely because of his presence. And, to Shanahan’s point, Curry is revered for his world-class shooting ability, which encourages floor spacing, affording his teammates more room to operate.

Shanahan further explained how using other 49ers stars, tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk, besides McCaffrey creates more space and unfair mismatches against defenses.

“Tight ends and running backs are guarded by safeties and linebackers, that’s what makes them not receivers. If you put corners out there [instead of] safeties and linebackers, that means you’re treating it like there are all receivers on the field -- that’s a huge advantage to running the ball.

“You have a fullback out there, which you need linebackers for. When you have a tight end, you need safeties and linebackers. And then you have Christian, that means one of those guys is going to be guarded by a linebacker every play [and] the other guy will get a safety,” Shanahan said.

Most players in the NFL are one-dimensional; running backs run, fullbacks block and tight ends often line up in the trenches. But for San Francisco, the trio of McCaffrey, Kittle and Juszczyk can be employed like one of the league’s top receiving corps -- and their shared abilities to run, block and motion before snaps simply are game-changers.

“And how many safeties can guard either of those guys?” Shanahan reiterated. “So, it really gives an advantage for somebody. And usually, the guy who gets a linebacker, the other linebacker has to help them out, so now it helps out the receivers, and it helps out George.”

The 49ers, even when injury-riddled, have an abundance of talent that causes unmatchable versatility and play-calling.

Shanahan labeling McCaffrey as San Francisco’s football version of Curry because of the space the Golden State icon individually creates is fitting.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast