Six amazing CMC stats that highlight 49ers star's continued greatness

Christian McCaffrey has been a game changer for the 49ers since the star running back was traded to San Francisco midway through the 2022 NFL season.

That trend continued Sunday at SoFi Stadium as the 49ers pulled off a gritty 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams -- their 12th consecutive regular-season win dating back to last year. That marks the second-longest such streak in franchise history, and it all began when McCaffrey became their starter.

The All-Pro contributed to Sunday's win with 20 carries for 116 rushing yards and one touchdown (and one very mean stiff arm), but that's not where the high-powered stats stop. Here are six more ways McCaffrey was able to assert his dominance Sunday, helping the 49ers reach a 2-0 record and making a bit of history along the way:

McCaffrey has 40 rushing touchdowns and 22 touchdown receptions since entering the NFL in 2017 and is the fifth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 40 rushing touchdowns and 20 touchdown receptions in his first seven seasons, joining Neal Anderson (47 rushing, 20 receiving), Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (67 rushing, 22 receiving), Chuck Foreman (52 rushing, 23 receiving) and Alvin Kamara (49 rushing, 22 receiving).

With 116 rushing yards against the Rams, McCaffrey has registered 100 or more rushing yards in back-to-back games for the sixth time in his career. His 152 rushing yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and his 116 yards rushing against Los Angeles mark the second time he has accomplished the feat as a member of the 49ers.

McCaffrey is the first NFL RB to rush for 100 or more yards in Weeks 1 and 2 since New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley accomplished the feat in 2019.

McCaffrey’s 268 rushing yards through Weeks 1 and 2 are the second most by a 49ers RB through the first two weeks of the season (RB Garrison Hearst – 325 rushing yards in Weeks 1-2 in 1998).

McCaffrey's rushing TD against the Rams marked his second of the season and 40th of his career. It also marked McCaffrey’s eighth consecutive regular-season game with one or more TDs, which marks the longest streak of his career and the most consecutive games with one or more TDs by a 49ers player since RB Raheem Mostert [8 games (Week 12, 2019 – Week 2, 2020)].

Including the playoffs, McCaffrey has scored one or more TDs in 11 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak of any NFL player and the second-longest streak by a member of the 49ers [WR Jerry Rice, 1987 – 12 consecutive games with one or more TDs (Week 1-16)].

With an entire offseason to study and learn coach Kyle Shanahan's playbook, it's clear McCaffrey's success in 2022 wasn't just a fluke after the initial two games of his first full season in a 49ers uniform.

And with urgency to bring a sixth Super Bowl victory back to the Bay at an all-time high, the 49ers certainly hope McCaffrey's greatness persists.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast