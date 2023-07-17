CMC sounds off on Barkley, Jacobs, Pollard not landing extensions

Monday was not a good day for NFL running backs.
Pro Bowl backs Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard all failed to reach long-term extension agreements with their respective teams before Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
That means the lead running backs for the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys will play on the one-year franchise tag in the 2023 NFL season, though Pollard officially signed his $10.1 franchise tender thus far. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that Jacobs and Barkley are not expected to report to the start of training camp.
Barkley, Jacobs and Pollard are the latest victims of a harsh running back market. As Schefter noted, the last player at the position to ink a long-term deal with an average annual salary of $10 million or more was Nick Chubb nearly two years ago.
49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey expressed his disappointment with the contract sagas on Monday.
He wasn't the only running back to voice his opinion, either. Here's a look at how the rest of NFL Twitter reacted: