CMC's pregame tradition honors 49ers fan who beat cancer twice

Before every game Christian McCaffrey plays in, the All-Pro running back selects a young 49ers Faithful to gift an official NFL football, which he uses during pregame warmups.

Ahead of the 49ers' Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills, as the snow fell lightly at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., McCaffrey finished his routine and walked towards the player’s tunnel while surveying the crowd. Then suddenly the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year took off, jogging towards the railing after spotting his choice.

McCaffrey saw the sign held by Derrick Feldt and immediately bee-lined toward the man completely decked out in red and gold.

The sign read: “I just beat cancer! Beat da Bills!”

The 49ers star handed the football to Feldt, who was overjoyed by the gesture. His eyes told how emotional the event was. McCaffrey gave the fan a fist bump and then ran into the locker room to prepare for the game.

Feldt traveled to the game from Dayton, Ohio with his wife Katie, their first game since Derrick was deemed in remission from both throat cancer, and subsequent sinus cavity cancer.

One month ago he wrote a letter to the 49ers:

"Letter to the Niners

Hey there,

Bang Bang Niner Gang,

I hope this letter finds you well. I just wanted to take a moment to share my story with you and express my unwavering support for the San Francisco 49ers. Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been a die-hard fan of the team. The passion, dedication, and excitement that the Niners bring to the game have always inspired me.

I wanted to let you know that I’ve faced some tough battles in my life, including fighting cancer not just once, but twice. Throughout those challenging times, being a fan of the 49ers has been a source of strength and motivation for me. The team’s resilience on the field has mirrored my own resilience off the field, and it has given me hope and inspiration to keep fighting.

As the biggest Niners fan, I wanted to express my gratitude for the team’s impact on my life. The 49ers have been more than just a football team to me; they have been a symbol of perseverance, unity, and the power of never giving up. I am proud to be a part of The Faithful fanbase that supports the team through thick and thin.

Thank you for everything the organization does, both on and off the field. The 49ers hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to cheer them on with unwavering enthusiasm. Faithful forever!

Sincerely,

Your biggest fan

Derrick."

Derrick will undergo reconstructive surgery on Dec. 9 at the University of Cincinnati and plans to attend more 49ers games once he has recovered.

