Why NFL's running back renaissance has 49ers at perfect spot for 2025

After several seasons of the NFL devaluing the running back position, the 2024 season showed that ball carriers are enjoying a renaissance, which puts the 49ers in the perfect position.

Of the 14 teams that made the postseason this year, six boasted a running back ranked in the top 10 in the league for total rushing yards and an additional three ball carriers finished the regular season in the top 16.

1. Saquon Barkley 2,005 yards (PHI)

2. Derrick Henry 1,921 yards (BAL)

3. Bijan Robinson 1,456 yards (ATL)

4. Jonathan Taylor 1,431 yards (IND)

5. Jahmyr Gibbs 1,412 yards (DET)

6. Josh Jacobs 1,329 yards (GB)

7. Kyren Williams 1,299 yards (LAR)

8. Chuba Hubbard 1,195 yards (CAR)

9. Aaron Jones 1,138 yards (MIN)

10. Bucky Irving 1,122 yards (TB)

11. James Conner 1,094 yards (AZ)

12. Tony Pollard 1,079 yards (TEN)

13. Rico Dowdle 1,079 yards (DAL)

14. Najee Harris 1,043 yards (PIT)

15. Joe Mixon 1,016 yards (HOU)

16. James Cook 1,009 yards (BUF)

Six playoff teams had players who ranked in the top 10 in number of rushing attempts and seven postseason rosters contained running backs in the top 10 in average yards-per-game. With Christian McCaffrey set to enter the 2025 season fully healed from the knee injury that ended his season, the 49ers will continue to play the run first.

McCaffrey will get support from sophomores Isaac Guerendo, Israel Abanikanda and very likely Jordan Mason, who is set to be a restricted free agent. Elijah Mitchell, who has appeared in 27 games since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.

In the 49ers’ run to Super Bowl LVIII, McCaffrey received Offensive Player of the Year honors while ranking No. 1 in rushing yards (1,459 yards), No. 2 in average yards per game (91.2) and No. 2 in rushing attempts (272).

Coach Kyle Shanahan likely will lean heavily again on the healthy All-Pro, but with more reps under the belts of Mason and Guerendo, the offense should spread the carries throughout the group. Their production will be essential for the 49ers' offense considering the state of the wide receiver room.

The 49ers likely are to start the season without two of their top receivers on the field with Deebo Samuel asking for permission to seek a trade and Brandon Aiyuk recovering from a season-ending ACL injury that he suffered in Week 7 of the 2024 season.

Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing will enter their second season, but Jauan Jennings, who emerged as Brock Purdy’s top target in 2024, will be looking for a new contract with guaranteed money. With a less experienced receiver group, again, Purdy and Shanahan will need steady support of the running backs on the roster.

The 49ers will add depth to all positions before they see the field again, but having reliable running backs ready to start the season is important to their ability to return to the postseason once again.

