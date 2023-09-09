How CMC can make NFL RB history in 49ers-Steelers Week 1 clash

In his 12th regular-season game with the 49ers, Christian McCaffrey has an opportunity to make NFL history in San Francisco's 2023 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If he has eight or more receptions on Sunday, McCaffrey would become the fastest NFL running back to reach 450 career receptions since at least 1970 (h/t the 49ers' "The Prospector").

McCaffrey enters the game with 442 receptions (3,756 yards, 22 touchdowns receiving) through 75 career games. He and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara are the only active backs to register at least 400 receptions, 3,500 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

The All-Pro had 85 receptions last season in games with both the Carolina Panthers and the 49ers, making him just one of four running backs in league history to register at least 80 receptions in four or more seasons, joining Marshall Faulk, Larry Centers and Kamara.

San Francisco acquired McCaffrey last season via a mid-season trade with Carolina, and the 27-year-old's impact was nearly immediate. McCaffrey racked up 1,210 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns after being sent to Santa Clara ahead of Week 7.

And with a couple of games under his belt and a full offseason with Kyle Shanahan's masterful offensive schemes, McCaffrey could be poised for an even bigger 2023 campaign.

It won't be easy, though, as opposing teams already are scouting the two-time Pro Bowler. Add Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to that list.

"I think it just starts with Christian McCaffrey," Tomlin said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday. "We have got to respect the dynamic playmaking ability that he has both in the running game and in the passing game.

"He's dynamic in the run game. He's dynamic in the passing game, we better be really careful about being matched up against him in space. He's a one-on-one space winner. They have a lot of one-on-one space winners. He might be the most dynamic one-on-one space winner at running back in the NFL. [George] Kittle might be that at tight end. Deebo Samuel might be that at receiver. Their run-after [the catch] ability with their offense of eligibles is really impressive."

