How Christian McCaffrey could make 49ers, NFL history vs. Giants

Another week, another opportunity for Christian McCaffrey to break a record or make some type of history.

The 49ers running back currently leads the NFL with 268 rushing yards entering Week 3 of the 2023 season, and he has recorded at least 115 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in each of San Francisco's first two games.

So, in the 49ers' "Thursday Night Football" meeting with the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium, McCaffrey could become the third player in NFL history to record 115 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in the first three games of a season if he reaches those marks, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown and O.J. Simpson.

It doesn't end there.

The 27-year-old has scored a touchdown in 11 consecutive games, dating to the 2022 regular season and playoffs. If McCaffrey racks up a touchdown in the 49ers' home opener Thursday, he'd become the fifth NFL player since 1990 to record a TD in 12 consecutive games, including the playoffs.

The players with the most consecutive games with a touchdown since 1990 are:

Emmitt Smith (14 games): Oct. 8, 1995 to Jan. 28, 1996

Arian Foster (13 games): Dec. 18, 2011 to Nov. 11, 2012

Emmitt Smith (13 games): Nov. 7, 1994 to Sept. 24, 1995

LaDainian Tomlinson (12 games): Oct. 3 to Dec. 26, 2004

McCaffrey (11, active streak): Dec. 4, 2022 to current

Talk about elite company.

Speaking of elite company, with a touchdown Thursday, McCaffrey also would match 49ers legend Jerry Rice for the longest TD scoring streak in team history.

Christian McCaffrey has a touchdown in 11 straight games, including regular season and playoffs.



With a touchdown vs the Giants tonight, he will match Jerry Rice in 1987 for the longest streak in 49ers history. pic.twitter.com/g3wXkJaUn4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 21, 2023

Phew. That's a lot of history.

McCaffrey is just beginning his first full season with the 49ers, and already is reaching historic feats in Red and Gold. And it's only up from here.

