Watch CMC's amusing audition for ESPN's ‘ManningCast'

Is there anything Christian McCaffrey can't do?

In addition to his duties as an NFL bell cow, the 49ers running back also aims to add the title of "television star" to his already gaudy resume.

McCaffrey recently auditioned for ESPN's "ManningCast," hoping to join Peyton and Eli Manning as a fixture on their weekly "Monday Night Football" broadcast.

Is there another RB quite like Christian McCaffrey? 😂 pic.twitter.com/ODvEZexL2j — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 21, 2023

While it was unclear whether or not McCaffrey landed the role he auditioned for, his impact on the football field remains unquestioned.

Through six games, McCaffrey leads the NFL with 553 rushing yards while averaging an eye-popping 5.3 yards per touch on one of the largest workloads in the league.

McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 15 consecutive games, tied for the longest such streak in NFL history.

With a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, McCaffrey can take sole possession of the record and stamp his name in the NFL history books.

Fitting enough, both Manning brothers will be on the call for this potentially historic feat, perhaps just the push McCaffrey needs to land a spot on the Omaha Productions team.

