Maiocco believes CMC's 49ers return vs. Bucs ‘looking pretty good'

Things are looking up for Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers as they enter their Week 9 bye week.

After a much-needed win against the NFC rival Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football," a banged-up 49ers team will have some time to rest and recharge before returning to action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 -- including McCaffrey.

NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers insider Matt Maiocco discussed the likelihood of McCaffrey's return post-bye week after the All-Pro running back was placed on injured reserve with bilateral Achilles tendinitis earlier this season.

"I think it's looking pretty good for Christian McCaffrey to be back," Maiocco said on "49ers Talk." "Maybe they open the practice window for him that Monday that they come back with the bonus practice leading into the Tampa Bay week.

"[It] would not surprise me if he's back for that game."

McCaffrey missed most of training camp and the regular-season opener before being placed on injured reserve and missing San Francisco's first eight games of the 2024 campaign.

He traveled to Germany in late September for Achilles treatment and has continued his rehab since.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared a similar McCaffrey update Monday morning, stating the 28-year-old has not had any setbacks with his recovery.

"Here as of right now might be the first positive Christian McCaffrey injury update of the entire season," Schefter said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "So far, he has not had any setbacks during his recovery. I don't want to jinx this, knock on wood. He has not had any setbacks. He has looked strong. And right now, he's poised to get back after their bye and play against the Buccaneers.

"I think we can say it this way: right now, he is tracking to play against the Buccaneers."

After a disappointing start to the season and injuries piling up, this certainly is encouraging news for San Francisco as it enters an important stretch of games following its bye week. And having the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year back on the field could help them get back on track.

