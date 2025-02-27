49ers GM Lynch shares positive CMC injury update for 2025 season

INDIANAPOLIS — After missing most of the 2024 NFL season, 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is set to return to the field after suffering bilateral Achilles tendonitis and an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch spoke while at the NFL Scouting Combine and gave an update on the star ball carrier.

“He's doing great,” Lynch said. “Christian’s doing really well, and I think was real frustrated with the way last season went. And doing everything possible, as he did in preparation for last year, and we're hoping CMC is out there. Going to have a tremendous year. If he is healthy, he will have a tremendous year, that's just what he does.”

McCaffrey only appeared in four games for the 49ers after spending Weeks 1-8 on injured reserve with the Achilles injuries in both legs. It wasn’t until the team's Week 13 game in Buffalo that the All-Pro looked and felt like himself, cutting and darting through the snow-covered field and gaining 53 yards on seven carries before suffering the PCL injury.

The 49ers hope McCaffrey will be ready for the offseason program, but Lynch chose his words carefully.

“I think so, I think at least parts of it,” Lynch said. “We'll be judicious and follow the medical folk’s advice on that. But Christian, he's done a great job doing the rehab. He's tireless. If anything, you’ve always got to say ‘whoa’ to Christian.

“And as my friend [Pittsburgh Steelers head coach] Mike Tomlin says, it’s a lot better to have to say, ‘Whoa,’ than it is to say sic’em. So Christian is a ‘whoa guy’ because he's going to do everything possible to give himself a chance.”

McCaffrey will be rejoined by Isaac Guerendo and Israel Abanikanda in 2025 and potentially Jordan Mason, who is set to be a restricted free agent at the start of the new year.

